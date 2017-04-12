TRIATHLON: Belvoir member Madge finishes fifth at RAF Scampton

Saturday afternoon saw the fifth RAF Scampton Duathlon take place with a small but strong field of athletes battling for a place on the podium, in glorious British weather.

Belvoir Tri Club member Adam Madge was on the start line in the friendly novice sprint distance duathlon.

The traffic-free course was a lapped one with plenty of opportunity for spectators and supporters to cheer everyone on as they raced sround the airfield, which is the base of the world famous Red Arrows.

The duathlon consisted of a first run of 5km (two laps of the circuit), a three lap bike ride of 21km, and finally a second 2.5km run to the finish line.

RAF Scampton Duathlon is organised by Lincoln Tri and the event was aimed at all levels of ability, attracting both novice and experienced competitors alike.

Adam completed the race in an overall time of 1hr 4min (split times: 17:50, 35:38 and 9:09).

Adam commented: “I was really pleased with my fifth place in what was a very strong field. The airfield made for a fast race and some good run and bikes splits.”