TRIATHLON: Belvoir’s Naomi crowned Oulton Park duathlon champion

Belvoir Tri Club’s Adam Madge and Naomi Collier did the club proud at the Oulton Park Autumn Duathlon on Sunday, with Naomi becoming the 2016 overall female champion.

The duathlon is hosted at the famous Oulton Park race track and is an ETU European Sprint and Standard Distance Championship Qualifier.

Adam competed in the standard distance and Naomi in the sprint distance which consisted of running one 4.3km of the track, or two laps for standard, followed by nine or five exhilarating laps on the bike (38.76km or 21.55km), and both distances finished with one final 4.3km run lap. Transition was in the pits and the race was held entirely on the traffic-free race track, giving competitors the perfect opportunity to really see how fast they were pushing on the bike straights and round the banked hairpins.

Naomi finished in 1hr 10min 4sec and Adam Madge came 10th in his M30-34 category, finishing in 1:53:55. ETU qualifying times will be released at a later date.

Mark Berry, Rob Spashett and Gwenda Williams were on the start line with around 3,000 runners warming up for the Lincoln Half Marathon which took place on Sunday morning.

Competitors pounded the cobbled streets in the glorious October sun as they made their way around the city, starting and finishing at Lincolnshire Showground. The event attracted local Lincolnshire and UK runners and those from as far as The States, Slovenia and Australia.

Gwenda finished in 2:00:35, Rob 1:47:34 and Mark a very respectable 1:33:12.

Chris Pugh, Luan and Blake Hutchinson, Lorna Fox and Ove Andresen took a break from competing and joined more than 1,250 cyclists in the muddy Vale of Belvoir for the 21st Viking Challenge.

Blake commented: “We had such a great day doing the Viking Challenge, with all the muddy slopes and trails, our friends, lovely sunshine and cake.”