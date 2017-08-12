TRIATHLON: Belvoir sextet race at Grafham Water

Six Belvoir Tri Club members competed in the Anglian Water Standard Distance Triathlon on Sunday, held at Grafham Water Park in perfect weather conditions.

In an event that has was described by athletes as very well organised, the course suited several of the novice club members competing in their first standard distance triathlon, as well as those setting their sights on trying to qualify for the British Age-Group Team.

The 1500m swim took place in the beautiful clean and calm waters of the Grafham reservoir, encouraging some good swim times. From the water, competitors followed a simple out-and-back 23.4-mile bike ride which, despite some undulating sections, was mainly flat, promising a fast course that took competitors through some of the most scenic villages in the area.

The 10km run utilised a one lap course using the natural footpaths along the reservoir and through the local woods into the village, before heading back to Grafham Water Park for an exciting finish area with supporters cheering contenders to the finish line.

There were some fabulous performances from club members Sophie Hunt who finished in 2hr 28min 20sec, Anna Littlecot 2:34:04, Marijka De Groot 2:40:00, Geoff Collier 2:42:49, Alan Heathershaw 2:53:11 and Ruth Dunstan 2:54:05.

Sophie Hunt was disappointed with her swim time but pleased with improved bike and run splits. She said “As this was a qualifier race, there were some very fast athletes in the field, however, there seemed to be plenty of space so I always felt I could focus on my own race.”

Despite injury, Anna and Alan completed the race with personal bests, whilst Geoff dealt with a puncture, damaged wheel and a problem with his chain on the bike route, going into the second transition with bleeding fingers.

Ruth said the support from other competitors, marshals, fellow Belvoir Tri members and friends and family made the day really special. She added: “I found the swimming conditions really good. The bike route was quite challenging, with open roads and traffic to contend with and some short hills which sapped my energy.

“The 10km run was really enjoyable and I took my time as my legs were still recovering from previous races, but I loved every minute of my second standard distance triathlon in a beautiful setting.”