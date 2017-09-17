TRIATHLON: Belvoir Tri Club annual championship decided at Grantham Sprint event

Thirty-seven members from Belvoir Triathlon Club participated in the Grantham Triathlon last Sunday, in cool weather conditions.

Based around The Meres, the event marks the club’s annual championship.

Belvoir Tri Club female podium.

The Grantham Sprint Triathlon is a fast, flat course, ideal for novices and experienced racers alike. The race distances were 400m swim, 18km cycle and a 5km run.

Belvoir Tri Club male champion is Adam Jackson who breezed into first place with a total time of 54min 14sec. Runner-up was Patrick Cutmore (54:51) and third was Adam Madge (56:08).

Sophie Hunt secured second female overall and was first female in the club championship, finishing in in 1:06:56, ahead of clubmates Anna Littlecott (1:08:06) and Naomi Worrell (1:08:10) who took second and third places respectively in the women’s camp.

Commenting the following day, Naomi Worrall said: “Waking up today felt like the best morning ever. I competed in the same race that started it all. A year and a bit later, this time getting an age group win, third female in the Belvoir Tri Club and improving my time by over 11 minutes.

Belvoir Tri Club male podium.

“I’ve been grinning since and haven’t stopped.”

Club results: Adam Jackson 54:14, Patrick Cutmore 54:51, Adam Madge 56:08, Chris Masters 1:01:37, Chris Pugh 1:01:51, Mark Berry 1:02:13, Ove Andresen 1:02:46, Oliver Wood 1:03:18, Geoff Collier 1:03:51, David Foster 1:04:05, Wayne Searle 1:04:06, Steve Squires 1:04:34, Darren Joint 1:05:12, Matt Broad 1:05:12, Dominic Dowsett 1:06:15, Sophie Hunt 1:06:56, Dean Scoffins 1:07:20, Wayne France 1:08:01, Des Friel 1:08:05, Anna Littlecott 1:08:01, Naomi Worrall 1:08:10, Michael Ryan 1:08:23, Andrea Burnham 1:08:26, David Rogers 1:08:41, Joanna McGrath 1:09:05, Mark Angeloni 1:09:36, Tom Dean 1:10:06, Marijke De Groot 1:10:12, Sean Hudson 1:11:24, Ian Hancocks 1:11:28, Ian Heathershaw 1:12:49, Claire Grieves 1:14:56, Suzanne Britz 1:16:29, Gina Woodward 1:18:20, Kate Dewar 1:20:12, Mark Croft 1:21:31, Tracey Poole 1:22:42.

l Belvoir Tri Club’s Louise Hyde competed in the KMD Ironman Triathlon in Copenhagen.

The triathlon comprised of a 2.4-mile open water swim, a 112-mile bike, followed by a full marathon run. This was a real test of endurance.

Louise Hyde crosses the Ironman finish line.

The weather added to the challenge, with two torrential downpours on the bike and run, but the setting was fantastic including a one-loop swim in the Amager Strand lagoon near the Oresund Bridge, a two-loop bike ride up the coast to the north of the city, and finally a multi-lap city centre run.

Although a tough race, Louise felt good throughout and was really pleased with a sub-13.5 hour time for her first attempt at the Ironman distance. She said: “The crowds and support made it a truly memorable experience.”

Louise’s splits were swim 1:22:38, bike 6:36:33, run 5:11:31, for a total of13:27:43. She finished 33rd out of 60 in the 50-54 Age Group and eighth of 18 in the GB rankings.