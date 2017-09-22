TRIATHLON: Belvoir Tri Club members tackle Vitruvian race

Ten Belvoir Tri Club members were amongst 1,100 triathletes competing in the Vitruvian, the British Triathlon National Championship 2017 for middle distance at Rutland Water last Saturday.

The event attracts top athletes from all over the UK, ensuring a race with very high standards.

Belvoir Tri Club's Stephan Hobday on the run.

Established in 2003, the Vitruvian started from humble beginnings and less than 250 starters in its first year. Since then the Vitruvian has grown into one of the most respected and iconic races on the UK calendar.

The championship race started with athletes swimming 1.9km and was a two-lap course, providing great viewing for the energetic crowd of supporters on the shore The swim was a beach start which included a mid-point exit and dive back in to complete the second lap of 950m.

The swim was followed by a double-lap bike course covering 85km in total. Not for the faint-hearted, the route included the renowned ‘Rutland Ripple’ which had to be tackled twice, resulting in six epic climbs in total. The roads were generally smooth tarmac and the scenery took in some stunning views.

Once off the bike, athletes ran a half marathon, comprising a two-lap course that took the athletes across the Rutland dam, with some incredible views. The 21km run to finish off the Vitruvian is a true test of endurance.

Stephan Hobday secured fourth place in his M50-54 age category and 40th place overall in 4hr 25min 32sec. He said: “I had calculated that if all went to plan a time of 4:30 may just be possible so I was over the moon. This was an amazing race to do, even though the balls of my feet still ache from running on those sharp stones.”

Results: Stephen Hobday 4:25:32, Neil Dowsett 4:50:01, Andrew Spencer 5:14:10, Oliver Wood 5:33:07, Sophie Davies 5:44:54, Lorna Fox 6:13:39, Chris Pugh DNF. Relay result: Catherine Davies, Blake Hutchinson and Ove Andresen 5:00:40.

Lorna Fox had suffered with injury, resulting in lack of training in the lead-up to the Vitruvian, so she was very pleased with her effort. She said: “I had a great swim, really enjoyed it. The beach start was more of a rock climb, but afterwards I found a good rhythm and just worked at trying to pass people in front and gain places. The overall atmosphere was great, and the event itself is really well run.”

Sophie Davies added: “I was glad to get to my strongest discipline and was super pleased to shave 25 minutes off the time from my previous middle distance event back in July. The future is bright and I look forward to more racing in the New Year.”

Naomi Worrall and Adam Madge took part in the Derby Sprint Triathlon last Sunday.

This is a popular end-of-season triathlon event that attracted 450 entrants in its 26th year.

Competitors swam 16 lengths of the 25m indoor heated swimming pool. After completing the swim, they jumped on their bikes for an 18km ride around Derbyshire’s country lanes. The route was a single lap, which was mostly flat but taking in a couple of gentle hills.

Once the bike had been completed, athletes returned to transition for the run, an out-and-back 5km, through the village of Etwall.

Naomi won her F20-24 age group in a time of 1:14:46 and Adam completed the race in 1:01:38.