TRIATHLON: Belvoir Tri Club pair finish on podium at Hever Castle

Belvoir Tri Club’s Gerry and Louise Hyde took part in the Hever Castle Triathlon in Kent last weekend – and both ended up on the podium.

The races were part of the Castle Triathlon Series and Gerry and Louise competed in the sprint and middle distance events, respectively.

Louise Hyde

Hever Castle Triathlon has established itself as an essential destination for British and international triathletes, for its beautiful venue, elite action, age-group choice and festival atmosphere.

All the races commenced with an open water swim in the spectacular 38-acre Hever Castle Lake and River Eden, transitioning into the undulating cycle that took athletes around a circuit through the High Weald of Kent, an area of outstanding natural beauty, and up to the stunning Ashdown Forest for the longer distance races.

The largely off-road run circumnavigated the estate, as well as taking runners through land owned by the Bellhurst Nature Conservation Trust, before returning to the award-winning castle grounds and the dash to the tree-lined finishing chute beside the lake.

Gerry raced on the Saturday in the Sprint Plus event, consisting of a 800m swim, 40km bike and 8km run.

Gerry commented: “Although the water was a little chilly, the weather was perfect, thankfully. This was a tough course, and included long transitions.

“The cross-country run following a hilly bike was challenging, but a great event, and I was chuffed to sneak a podium position for the 50-59 age group, finishing third and an overall position of 36th out of 367.”

Louise raced in the 70.3 Gauntlet on Sunday, a middle distance triathlon that pushed competitors to their limit in the 1.9km swim, 90km bike ride and 21km run. She finished 26th out of 56 female competitors and first in the 50-59 age group.

Louise said: “The course was so hilly. I was disappointed with my time, but it was great to finish a long season with a good result.”