TRIATHLON: Belvoir Tri Club quintet take on Market Bosworth race

Five members of Belvoir Tri Club took part in the Market Bosworth Triathlon on Sunday.

Since 1990, Bosworth Water Park has been host on several occasions to national championship triathlon events, and is considered a perfect venue. The triathlon event covered sprint, standard, and middle distances.

Adam Madge on the podium at Lincolnshire Edge Sprint Triathlon

Amongst the overall 350 competitors on start lines were Lorna Fox, Marijke De Groot, Naomi Worrell, Rachel Smith and Adam Madge, who all took on the standard distance, consisting of a 1,500m swim, 42km cycle ride and 10km run.

The race commenced with the swim in the boating lake before venturing on to the cycle leg, taking in beautiful views over the Leicestershire and Warwickshire countryside. The cycle was on a fast route with quiet and well maintained roads and the final part, the run section, circled the lake, with the middle and standard distance runners taking to the canal paths.

Results: Adam Madge 2hr 21min 10sec 2nd M30-34, Marijke De Groot 2:57:44 1st F45-49, Naomi Worrell 3:03:24 1st F20-24, Rachel Smith 3:08:54 4th F35-39, Lorna Fox 3:13:39.

Rachel Smith commented on her debut to triathlon: “Such an amazing event and I am in awe of all the great athletes competing. The atmosphere between competitors and the supporters cheering on the sides was just great. I felt so lucky to be part of this event.”

Adam Madge competed in the Lincolnshire Edge sprint open water triathlon at Cadney Reservoir last Sunday.

A race consisting of 750m swim, 21km cycle ride and 5km run.

The 750m swim took place in the very safe and pleasant waters of the reservoir. The 21km bike course was on very quiet but undulating and scenic roads in the Wolds, with views of the famous Lincolnshire Edge. The 5km run was flat with a little off-road section around the lake.

Adam completed the event in 1:21:24, earning him a second overall place. He said: “I was really pleased with my swim, especially with it being a much shorter distance than I usually do.

“I planned to hit it hard from the start. On the bike, my legs were still feeling the previous weekend’s race.

“I think I finished with a strong run, moving me into second place. It was great to get on the podium.”