TRIATHLON: Belvoir Tri members tackle sprint series opener at Southwell

Amongst nearly 600 competitors were Belvoir Tri Club members racing in ideal weather conditions of sunshine and light breezes last Sunday.

The beautiful backdrop of Southwell Minster set the scene for what was for many the first triathlon event on the calendar.

The triathlon sprint event consisted of a of a 400 metre swim in the Southwell Leisure Centre’s 25-metre pool, followed by a lumpy 17.6km cycle and finished with a two-lap 5km run.

Now in its 20th year, the Southwell Sprint Triathlon is the first event in the Midlands Sprint Triathlon Series and although the event was novice friendly, it was certainly not an easy prospect. Within metres of starting both the bike and run sections, competitors were met by inclines, with the first part of the run labelled ‘The Southwell Slope’.

Suzanne Britz was one of the first club members to set off at 7.30am. She said: “This was first triathlon of the year for me and I got a PB. I knocked 10min 50sec of my previous time for the same distance. In spite of the hills, it was a really great race and very well organised. I’m looking forward to my next event already.”

Relative newcomer to the triathlon scene, Anna Littlecroft added: “It was my first time in club colours at Southwell and second ever triathlon. I loved it and have got the bug now.”

Results: Claire Armstrong 1:01:47, David Foster 1:02:37, Geoff Collier (third in cat) 1:04:33, Sophie Hunt 1:06:01, Natalie Eastaugh (third in cat) 1:06:10, Peter Keenlyside 1:07:51, Anna Littlecroft 1:09:43, Tom Dean 1:10:25, Marijke De Groot 1:12:01, Lorna Fox 1:16:39, Suzanne Britz 1:17:22, Noami Worrell 1:17:39, Kate Dewar 1:22:14.

Further south, Mark Wilson did the club proud competing in the London Marathon.

Mark Wilson said: “It was near perfect conditions and the crowds were amazing. It wasn’t a PB for me, but I was very pleased to get under the 3hr 20min mark, guaranteeing me a place for the London Marathon in 2018.”