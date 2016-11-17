TRIATHLON: Belvoir Tri quartet race Rockingham Duathlon

Four Belvoir Tri Club members took part in the Rockingham Duathlon on a very cold Sunday morning.

The Rockingham course is considered Europe’s fastest circuit and is based at the same venue as the 2015 British Elite Duathlon Championships.

Gerry Hyde in his aero tuck position.

The course has a gentle climb on one corner but, overall, it is very flat. With smooth tarmac, and free of road traffic and no potholes, the only thing to focus on is a personal goal.

In the sprint distance, the 5k run covers one lap of the inner circuit and the bike takes in eight speedy laps of the oval, with a final 5km run lap before crossing the finish line under the main grandstand.

Gerry Hyde finished 11th overall in a time 1hr 16min 6sec, with Chris Masters 22nd in 1:20:29 and Mark Angeloni 28th in 1:24:19. Tracey Pool was eighth female in 1:57:16.

Gerry commented: “The race was a good battle in the wind. Tracey did especially well in the difficult conditions. SBR Events did a really good job organising the event.”

Sophie Hunt took part in the second of the Lincs Cross Country League series, this week hosted at Belton House, near Grantham. She completed the run in 29:38 for a 6.6km two-lap race.

Sophie said: “This was a fun race in a relaxed atmosphere, and one which I was glad to finish before the freezing rain started. I am looking forward to round three of the series.”

Other Belvoir Tri Club members that took part were Claire Grieves 31:50, Alan Heathersaw 43:34 and Marc Tremain 48:19.

The third race in the series is in Boston on Sunday.