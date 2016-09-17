TRIATHLON: Belvoir Tri’s Sophie wins age category in Olympic distance debut

Belvoir Tri Club’s Sophie Hunt made her debut into the Olympic distance triathlon at Stanwick Lakes on Saturday in dire weather conditions.

She completed the 1500m swim in tranquil lakes, followed with a 40km scenic but undulating bike course and a 10km flat run, which was an ideal triathlon course for the late season open water standard, sprint or novice athlete. Sophie crossed the finish line first out of 18 in her category (female 20-39) in 2hr 36min 45sec.

Sophie commented after her win: “This was my first Olympic distance triathlon and the weather was, as forecast, absolutely appalling. I think it was as wet during the briefing as when in the lake, and perhaps wetter on the bike and run.”

‘Beavers’ Alistair Knott, James Kelly and Ian Hancocks took on their own challenge to compete in their first Olympic distance triathlon together. Despite James’s recent recovery from a broken collar bone and Alistair’s dodgy achilles they completed the St Neots Triathlon on Sunday in beautiful, near perfect weather.

The 1500m swim took place in the beautiful clean waters of the River Ouse, with a simple out and back course followed by a two lap 44km bike leg that took competitors through some of the most scenic villages in the area. Although undulating, this course offered smooth roads and downhill for the last five miles to transition, seeing some very fast bike times.

The run was a four-lap course of 1.5 miles each time around the Riverside Park that looped past the finish line giving supporters, friends and family plenty opportunity to cheer competitors.

Ian won the battle of the trio in just over three hours, James completed in 3:02 and Alistair 3:18.