TRIATHLON: Belvoir trio enjoy perfect conditions for Manchester Marathon

Three Belvoir Tri Club members took on the Greater Manchester Marathon in Trafford in perfect spring weather on Sunday.

They were among around 12,000 runners who took to the Manchester streets for the seventh annual race om one of the flattest and fastest marathon courses in the world.

Many seasoned veterans target the race as a chance to gain a personal best at the finish line which is the glorious Emirates Old Trafford, home of Lancashire Cricket Club.

Ruth Dunstan, Gwenda Williams and Louise Payne represented the Beavers.

Louise commented that it was a training run for her and Ruth’s 100km ultra-marathon in July. She also said: “The city and the race are great and very well organised. The atmosphere was fabulous with plenty of support in the city and parts of the route where the runners needed it.

“It’s a generally flat course on closed wide roads, so there were plenty of runners chomping at the bit for a fast race. It felt strange to be steadily plodding along to practise our ultra-strategy, while others were pushing themselves through the pain barrier to achieve their personal best.

“Having said that, it’s a marathon and it still hurts to push your body round 26.2 miles, even if it’s at an easier pace.”