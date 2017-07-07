TRIATHLON: Madge wins inaugural Belvoir middle distance championship at Holkham

Eighteen members of Belvoir Tri Club made their way down to Norfolk for the Outlaw Half Holkham on Sunday.

It was a challenging triathlon consisting of a 1.2-mile lake swim, a 56-mile bike ride, and a 13.1-mile run.

The event was hosted on the estate of the magnificent 18th-century hall. The swim, both transitions, and the entire run took place within the grounds of the estate.

The swim took place in the lake with a simple out and back course around a small island. The bike course was a single loop, taking in the coastal Norfolk road as well as quiet country roads. The tough run was three loops around the estate, passing and finishing in front of the beautiful house, perfect for spectators.

The event also marked the first Belvoir Tri Club middle distance championship, topped by Adam Madge in in 5hr 6min, coming in first male for the club, followed by Mark Wilson 5:30 and Steve Perks 5:33.

Sophie Davies 6:10 took first prize amongst the female club members, with Claire Grieves 6:27 in second and Annie Walton claiming third.

l Sophie Hunt and Peter Keenlyside competed in the British National Championships for Standard Distance triathlon at Ripon Racecourse, North Yorkshire, on Saturday.

The event was a complete sell-out, with the best in the country racing for top positions.

The swim was a single, but very weedy, lap of the lake, followed by a fast out-and-back bike route and a 10km run.

Sophie said: “We were treated to beautiful sunshine but some slightly unhelpful wind for the second half of the bike course.

“I found this a tough and very competitive race and was pleased to take some time off my last standard distance race and finish in 2:37, 26th in my age group.”

Peter had a great day and took 12 minutes off his time from last year, finishing in 2:32, 74th in age group.

Further away from British soil, Claire Armstrong and Louise Hyde represented Great Britain at the European Standard Distance Age Group Triathlon Championships in Kitzbuhel, Austria, last month.

They tackled a 1.5km swim, 42km bike and 10km run.

Claire and Louise, in their respective age groups, set off five minutes apart in perfect conditions and completed the 1500m lake swim in times of 23.48min and 27.59min respectively. After such a great swim, Claire was in the top half of the field and Louise mid-pack.

Given the Alpine setting, the 42km bike course was never going to easy, and so it proved, with a tough climb on each of the three laps.

Both athletes coped well and looked strong going into the challenging two-lap 10km run leg, with Claire maintaining her top half position. Claire finished 26th (38) in 2:46 and Louise Hyde 37th (45) in 3:09.