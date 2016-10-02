TRIATHLON: Sapperton’s Sheard performs well at Worlds in Mexico

Following on from becoming British U20 Duathlon champion in April of this year, local 17-year-old triathlete Seamus Sheard, from Sapperton, finished a highly creditable 17th in the 2016 ITU World Triathlon Grand Final held in Cozumel, Mexico last Sunday.

Competing for Team GB in the 18-19 age group, Seamus finished with a combined race time of 2hr 23min 56sec for the event which comprised of a 1,250m swim, 40km cycle and 10km run.

Speaking after the event, he said that whilst very pleased with his overall performance, the extreme heat had taken its toll and even many of the elite athletes had found the going difficult.

He wanted to thank all of his sponsors and Sleaford Tri3 Club and coaches for their support, without which he would not have been able to participate in the event.

And in return, Sleaford Tri sent their congratulations to Seamus. His club coach Nikki Fletcher commented: “Competition was fierce in his age group, as you would imagine at this level, and he has embraced all challenges of the race through hard work in training three disciplines around the demands of his A-level education. Seamus always promotes dedication and great sportsmanship – very well done.”