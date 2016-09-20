TRIATHLON: Sleaford club members display diversity

Always keen to be competing in swim, bike and/or run events, this week the club has shown real diversity.

Tri3 Sleaford members took part in the Equinox 24-hour race which involved pairs or teams completing a 10km route continuously for 24 hours at Belvoir Castle.

Teams completed an average of 240km with one pair, including the club’s Sandy Telfer, clocking up an impressive 120 kilometres apiece.

Debbie Carleton, Katherine Andrews and James Cragg of Tri3 Sleaford competed in OSB’s ‘Last Minute Tri’ at Southwell, ending the season with personal bests, whilst Phillip Roberts took part in the Grimsby Dock Swim, swimming 1.7km in 38:27:03.

Proving yet again that they can turn their hands to anything, 16 Tri3 juniors (aged nine to 14) had their first taste of track cycling at Derby Velodrome on Sunday morning.

These stars of the future were quickly showing off their bike skills and racing around the track as parents watched on with a mix of terror and jealousy.