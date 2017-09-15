CRICKET: Ancaster defeat league leaders at home

All three games were played and reached conclusions in Division Two of the Lincoln League.

Of the top three, only leaders Cherry Willingham were in action and they visited fourth placed Ancaster. The home side were without a win in their last two games but the league leaders, who were after a fourth league double, had not won away from home for three matches.

Batting first, Ancaster posted a total of 174-8 on a wet wicket and outfield. Matt Lyon made 40, Joe Bottomley (35), Nick Bottomley (31) and Jake Ellis (29) all chipped in, while Joe Dobson returned figures of 3-37.

In reply, to be fair, an under-strength Cherry were under pressure from the start, slipping to 10-2. As Matt Lyon finished with figures of 5-31, their innings closed on 143-8 and defeat by 31 runs. Andy Johnson top scored with 28 as Cherry’s bonus points collected, moved them 11 points clear of second placed Fulbeck, but still with a game in hand.

Also in action were fifth placed Boston 2nd who entertained second to bottom Caythorpe. This said, Caythorpe had won four of their last five games.

Batting first, Caythorpe were bowled out for 88 with opener James King making a top score of 54. Ben Troop returned bowling figures of 6.5-1-25-5.

In reply, Boston won inside 16 overs for the loss of two wickets with Matthew Hood not out 48. Victory lifted Boston up to third in the table, above Sleaford 2nd.