CRICKET: Ancaster half Fulbeck’s unbeaten streak

Sills & Betteridge Solicitors Lincoln Cricket League

Division One

Unbeaten in their last four games, fourth placed Fulbeck visited sixth placed Ancaster who had not won in five.

Batting first, Ancaster’s recent form looked to be continuing with them 15-2 after 11 overs! On what was obviously a slow scoring wicket, they eventual closed on 138-8 with Anthony Richardson making 40 and Matt Lyon 27. For Fulbeck, Luke Pollard took 4-29 and Joe Braithwaite 2-12 off 10.

In reply, the visitors’ innings almost mirrored that of the home side but, having lost Joe Braithwaite for 39 (including three towering sixes), they needed 10 off the last over with one wicket left.

Unfortunately for Fulbeck, they were to only score four, losing the wicket of Chris Morley for 35 off the penultimate ball.

For the home side, Joe Bottomley took 3-35 and Ian Whatton 3-21.

Bottom side and still winless Caythorpe hosted second to bottom Heighington who had won their first game last weekend against Ancaster.

This game was to produce the day’s highest aggregate score as Heighington, batting first, recorded their best total of the season, making 228-2. This included the season’s sixth best stand as Dave Orrey (75) and Martin Lowth (94no) put on 167 for the first wicket. For Caythorpe, Zak Draycott took 2-41.

In reply, Caythorpe also made their best score of the season but were to be bowled out for 190 and a 38 run defeat, the closest of the day. For them, Luke Endley top scored with 73 while Jim Reeson took 4-67.

Division Two

Third placed Billingborough hosted winless bottom side Aisthorpe.

Unbeaten in their last three games, Billingborough were to make their best score of the season, setting a total of 230-4. This included an opening stand of 140 between Paul Goodwin (85) and James Zealand (71) who both hit their second 50s of the campaign.

In reply, Aisthorpe were to be bowled out for only 82 and a 148 run defeat. Aaron Pullam was the chief wicket taker with 4-15.