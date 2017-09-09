CRICKET: Another South Lincs title is decided

A second South Lincs and Border League championship was decided at the weekend when Long Sutton’s win over Moulton Harrox ensure them of the Division One title.

But the top of the Premier Division is still wide open with Sleaford now only two points behind Skegness with a game in hand after the seasiders went down to Stamford Town, with Woodhall Spa 2nd a further four points behind in third.

Matt Sargeant hit a massive 202 runs for Woodhall as they racked up 372 against Spalding 2nd, while Sleaford overcame Freiston.

Five other centuries were scored in the league – Martin Parmley unbeaten on 105 in Grantham’s win over Market Deeping and, in Division One, Dan Reynolds hitting 101 not for Belton Park.

Graves Park celebrated their Division Two championship with an innings of 365 for three, Mitch Griffiths with 175 not out and Chris King making 102.

Boston Damian Lawson took seven wickets for Boston 2nd but couldn’t prevent defeat against Bourne 2nd.

Welby Cavaliers kept up their challenge for Division One runners-up with victory over Claypole, Chris Wharmby taking five wicket for Claypole and Bhayven Shah replying with five for Welby, who are just three points ahead of Baston who were without a game.

Heckington strengthened their challenge for second place in Division Two with a win over Grantham 4th, but Pinchbeck are only 15 behind with a game in hand.

Results:

Premier Division – Woodhall Spa 2nd 372 (Sargeant 202, Carter 50), Spalding 2nd 141 (Haslam 5-25); Bourne 2nd 230-9 (Binns 51, Christmas 58, Lawson 7-78), Boston 2nd 130 (Gilding 71no); Sleaford 2nd 174-9, Freiston 73; Grantham 2nd 194-4 (Parmley 105no), Market Deeping 2nd 131; Stamford Town 127, Skegness 126. Division One – Belton Park 237-3 (Reynolds 101no, Paige 79), Boston 3rd 74; Long Sutton 227-5, Moulton Harrox 176; Skegness 2nd 95, Timberland 96-4; Welby Cavaliers 213-9 (Wharmby 5-52), Claypole 78 (Shah 5-16). Division Two – Grantham 4th 112, Heckington 115-2 (Patel 57); Graves Park 365-3 (Griffiths 175no, King 102), Spalding 3rd 106.