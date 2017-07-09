CRICKET: Attacking Tom’s cavalier attitude turns game in Belvoir’s favour

South Notts League

Division A

Collingham 202-9

Belvoir 206-6

Phil Irvine and Danny Gibson each took wickets in their second overs to put Collingham on the back foot.

This brought Olly Dyson (76) and Fahad-ul-Haq (57) together in a 96-run partnership. The former’s was a true captain’s innings, full of resolve and measured stroke-making.

Fahad, on the other hand, was less restrained, including a couple of huge sixes in his half-century. He eventually fell to a trenchant Joe Bottomley who kept up his pace and accuracy throughout a sterling 15 over spell, collecting 2-37.

Will Cousins (29) then joined his skipper to add 67 before he became one of Andy Dann’s two sharp catches.

The returning Gibson (5-53) ripped fiercely through the rest of the batting to end Collingham’s innings at 202 for nine.

In reply, Jack Copley (29) had been looking confident if cautious when he became David Pipes’ (4-65) first victim.

Belvoir were trundling along at four-an-over but Collingham’s bowlers, Pipes to the fore, were posing sufficient problems to keep them in the game.

A cavalier Tom Neville (63) decided that attack was the only way. His run-a-ball innings included seven fours, a six and a five. With Captain Lewis Dann (a typically scampered 29), he added 51 for the fourth wicket before becoming one of keeper Ross Taylor’s three victims.

Enter the gladiatorial Sam Penford who mirrored Neville’s innings, smiting a towering six off Pipes which set the seal on a Belvoir victory by four wickets.