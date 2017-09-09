CRICKET: Barkston & Syston make short work of Rustons

Lincoln & District League

Division Three

Rustons 60

Barkston & Syston 64-0

Barkston and Syston continued their winning streak with a thrashing of their visitors to stay in the race for second place.

With a game in hand, third placed Barkston were therefore in a positon to close the gap on Hykeham as they hosted bottom side Rustons looking for a third double – which they achieved.

The home side was after a sixth home win in a row and were quickly on course for this, bowling Rustons out for only 60.

Barkston bowled Rustons out for 60 with veteran Neil Jameson taking five wickets for the loss of just five runs.

Barkston then knocked off the required runs in 10 overs with Paul Johnson (12no) doing a sterling job of watching

Liam Parker knock off an unbeaten 44 (eight fours and one six) to see the home side to victory by 10 wickets.