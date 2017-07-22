CRICKET: Barkston & Syston overcome early setback to inflict defeat on low-scoring Hykeham

Lincoln League

Division Three

Barkston & Syston 113-9

Hykeham 87

After losing last week, third placed Barkston were looking to make up for it against Hykeham who lie second.

Losing the toss and being put into bat, things did not bode well when they found themselves three wickets down after three overs – for just three runs.

With only one batsman making double figures, Alan Goode (57no) on his debut, the chances of winning did not look good.

But the tail wagged a little, pushing the score to 113-9, with Barkston’s second highest scorer being their wicket keeper with 15 byes.

Hykeham might have been confident but Barkston’s bowlers had there tails up.

M. Baker made 30 but wickets fell at regular intervals and Barkston then had the belief they could win.

With Daniel Parker bowling taking four overs for 17 runs off eight overs, Adam Jameson a very tidy 2-28 off 10, with some sharp catches by P. Johnson and S. Edwards, things started to turn in Barkston’s favour.

Then on came Jack Goode, playing his first game for the mighty Stags. He took 3-10 off four overs and suddenly Hykeham went quiet as they recorded their lowest score of the season.