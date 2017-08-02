CRICKET: Belton Park do the double in style over Timberland

South Lincs & Border League

Division One

Belton Park 221-2

Timberland 36

Belton Park recorded their second comprehensive victory over Timberland this season, with a winning margin of 185 runs.

Great credit must go to Belton’s groundsmen for managing to get the game on, as the home side were inserted on a very soft wicket and initially found runs hard to come by. A grafting partnership between Richard Cocks (26) and Dave Richardson took the score to 59 before Cocks became the second run out casualty of the innings.

The arrival of Dan Turner to the crease changed the tempo as he launched an entertainingly powerful assault on the bowlers, with five enormous sixes in his 87 not out. Richardson joined in the fun to skilfully accumulate a fine 88 not out, as the pair put together an unbroken stand of 162 runs to ensure maximum batting points and an imposing total.

Despite having the benefit of batting on a considerably drier pitch, a dispirited Timberland were unable to handle the accuracy of Rohan Perera (5-14) and the pace of Tom Ward (3-21), supported by good fielding with five catches, as they meekly surrendered in less than 15 overs.