CRICKET: Belton Park record comfortable victory

South Lincs & Border League

Division One

Belton Park 237-3

Boston 3rd 74

Belton Park continued their good form with a comfortable 163 run victory over lowly Boston.

Belton’s innings was one of two halves as, after losing an early wicket, Richard Cocks (10) and Mike Paige dug in against the unnervingly accurate opening bowling attack of Ian Morris (1-22) and Shaun Moore (1-17) which, by the end of their spells, had restricted Belton to 42-2 from 24 overs.

However, the patient start paid dividends as some indifferent bowling from the change bowlers allowed Paige (79) and Dan Reynolds to cut loose as Belton plundered a further 195 runs from the remaining 21 overs.

Reynolds continued his excellent recent form with a powerful, classy innings, as he registered his maiden century in senior cricket, finishing on 101 not out.

Tom Ward (4-4) made early inroads into Boston’s reply, as only Moore (38) provided any resistance.

Fourteen-year-old Tom Helliwell (3-27 ) produced an impressive spell as Belton coasted to victory, ensuring they remain in the race for promotion.