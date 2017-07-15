CRICKET: Belton Park struggle with track in low scoring home game

South Lincs & Border League

Division One

Belton Park 87

Baston 90-4

Belton Park chose to bat first and struggled on what proved to be a difficult track, quickly losing two wickets.

Richard Cocks and Will Helliwell then set about putting a partnership together before Helliwell was well caught for 19. The consistently accurate Adam Hilless (3-16) and Liam Davies ( 3-25) then triggered a middle order collapse, whilst Belton opener Cocks held the innings together with a resolute 22, before being the eighth wicket to fall.

There was additional resistance from Matt Cocks (10), James Martin (10) and Ollie Stanley (10no), before John Lamin (4-11) polished off the innings.

Rohan Perera with a miserly 2-14 off his 12 overs made initial inroads into the Baston reply.

With the total on 30, possibly the turning point of the match then followed as James Tickler survived a strong appeal for a catch behind the wicket, and took full advantage to finish on 40 not out and see his team home, despite Justin Helliwell (2-9) adding some late pressure.