CRICKET: Belvoir battle their way to losing draw

South Notts League

Division A

Wollaton 163-8

Belvoir 129-9

On a slow wicket and damp outfield, Wollaton made a sluggish start, reaching 55-1 from their first 20 overs.

Danny Gibson and Phil Irvine had been frugal but, by now, Dan Andrew (36) and Ian Dodd (39) were beginning to play more freely. Their stand of 57 gave Wollaton hopes of a decent score but was cut short by one of two neat stumpings to Ryan Lewis.

Tim Young (23) joined Dodd to add another 41 for the third wicket when the former was bowled by Darren Bicknell (5-44). Dodd then fell to an excellent catch on the boundary by Phil Irvine.

Mustafa Iqbal led a short counter-attack that was superbly curtailed by Tom Neville’s superb diving catch off a flat hit to the boundary. This was off the tricky Bicknell who took four wickets in 18 balls.

Despite 16 from the last over, the visitors did not quite manage the fourth batting bonus point, finishing on 163-8.

Wollaton bowled well with Mustafa Iqbal (4-32) to the fore and at 62-6, Belvoir’s reply looked doomed.

However, Olly Elson (39) and Lewis showed plenty of gumption in adding 35 for the seventh wicket. Elson’s dominant knock was typically robust, featuring two large sixes.

Credit must also go to the number 10, Jamie Gilbertson, who stone-walled through 26 balls to guide Belvoir to a second batting bonus point and the two points for a losing draw.