CRICKET: Belvoir CC celebrate successful season

Belvoir Cricket Club held its end of season trophy presentation evening at their Knipton clubhouse.

Club chairman Andrew Dann thanked all the people who help run the club behind the scenes, and congratulated all the players for having a successful season of playing in the Gunn and Moore South Notts League on Saturdays and Grantham and Melton Cricket Association on Sundays.

Players and friends of the club enjoyed a fish and chip supper to round off the evening.

Awards: 1st XI batting – Tom Neville, 1st XI bowling – Dan Gibson; 2nd XI batting – Olly Elson, 2nd XI bowling – Olly Elson; 3rd XI batting – Ian De’ath, 3rd XI bowling – Oscar Brady; Sunday XI batting – Gareth King, Sunday XI bowling – Jamie Flear; young player – Jamie Gilbertson; players’ player – Joe Bottomley (W. V. & F. Rogers Cup); best performance – Lewis Dann (Norman Green Cup); spirit of cricket cup – Jamie Flear (Heppenstall Family Cup); Chris Jones Bat – Phil Irvine; clubman of 2017 – Simon Poole (Burnel Grasse Cup).