CRICKET: Belvoir CC sign up Notts CCC bowling coach

Belvoir Cricket Club have signed up Nottinghamshire CCC senior coach Andy Pick to work with their bowling attack this winter.

Pick, who has overseen the development of England stars Stuart Broad and Jake Ball, is now working with the club on a consistent basis to prepare them for the 2018 season.

Pick, 54, is a former Notts fast bowler and has previously coached the Canada national team as well as England under-19s, and is highly respected on the county circuit. He is working with the Belvoir CC players at Trent Bridge, around his Outlaws commitments.

Belvoir CC chairman Andy Dann said: “We have a lot of promising young bowlers at the club. It is our job to nurture that talent and provide the best possible environment for them to fulfil their potential.

“It is a wonderful opportunity for the players to work with one of the country’s leading bowling coaches.

“So far, 20 of our bowlers, from first team down to under-12s, have worked with Andy and the feedback has been superb.

“We feel if we can help all players to improve their skills by 10-15 per cent, that can make a huge difference to them as individuals, and to the club as a whole.”

Belvoir CC had a very successful junior season in 2017 and are hopeful many of those players can make the step up to senior level.

Dann said: “We want to be known as the best club in the area to develop your cricket, that is part of our mission.”

l Full winter nets start after Christmas at the King’s School. Contact olly.clayfield@playerlayer.com for information about joining the club.