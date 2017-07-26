CRICKET: Belvoir match abandoned due to rain

South Notts League

Division A

Belvoir 196-9

Ellerslie DNB

– match abandoned

For Ellerslie, the redoubtable and accurate Dan Footitt opened up with a mean first six overs for only eight runs and two wickets, but their main snaffler was a fired-up and aggressive Peter Vladev who took four wickets.

However, in the end, they cost him more than five runs per over.

A gritty Phil Irvine (32) did the early damage, finishing off by creaming 19 from his last five balls from Vladev.

Next into the fray was Tom Neville (62) who powered his last 50 from only 42 balls as he peppered the long-off and long-on boundaries with a series of bludgeoned drives. Awkward Olly Elson (25) added some lusty blows including a towering straight six.

Ellerslie’s second-change bowler Chris Bellaby (2-23) put the brakes on as his first nine overs saw only 10 runs conceded.

But wickets had been falling and a good score was only guaranteed by the stalwart Ryan Lewis (23) and an inventive Fraser Fentem (12no) who added 25 for the ninth wicket in six overs.

Then it rained – and carried on raining!