CRICKET: Belvoir win by eight wickets

South Notts League

Division A

Plumtree 2nd 154

Belvoir 158-2

Plumtree just could not get the Belvoir bowlers away, with Danny Gibson, Phil Irvine, Joe Bottomley, Jamie Gilbertson and Olly Elson in miserly form.

There were good knocks by Will Daft (39), Ben Lumb (36) and Chris Mortimer (28) but anytime they put together a few scoring strokes, Belvoir would roll out another Scrooge of a maiden.

The pick of the bowling came from Gilbertson who clean bowled three of his four victims for 13 runs. At the other end, tyro Freddie Arlott (4-34) tempted four batsmen into mishits that skied catches to mid-wicket, where Gilbertson took one and then Bottomley the other three, two of them action replays of the first.

Olly Clayfield (22) set off in a sylph-like mode with the boisterous Ryan Lewis (67), going at five per over before the former was caught behind with the score on 59.

Lewis is very fond of the cut/dab shot behind square, which brings him many singles, but he has a more attacking side to his game with an effective pull-drive to the mid-wicket area – whichever, he is always entertaining to watch. He added 72 for the second wicket with an imperious Elson (43 not out from 33 balls) who clubbed a pair of effortless sixes.

Tom Neville added four fours to the boundary tally as the game concluded in the 26th over with an eight wicket victory to Belvoir.