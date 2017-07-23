CRICKET: Billingborough failed to cash in on first Skegness loss

South Lincolnshire and Border League Premier Division title contenders Billingborough failed to capitalise on leaders Skegness’s first defeat of the season, going down to third placed Sleaford 2nd.

Oliver Bean made 61 and Matt Lyon, batting at eight, hit 50 in Sleaford 2nd’s total of 197-9 before Ben Hutson took five for 20 to help bowl Billingborough out for 152, Dave Newman making 69.

Elsewhere, scores were lower, Frieston overtaking Grantham 2nd’s 146 for the loss of three wickets.

In Division One, a 10th wicket stand of 103 between Chris Cragg and Kristian Lennon couldn’t take Claypole over the line against Belton Park in the closest game of the day (see separate report).

Baston and Welby Cavaliers continue to battle it out in second place, Welby beating Boston 2nd by seven wickets and Baston overcoming Timberland.

And Billingborough 2nd are still looking for their first win of the season after going down to Skegness 2nd.

Grantham 4th recorded their second Division Two win of the season after Sebastian Newton’s 98 helped them to 215 for six, a total Spalding 3rd failed to match, finishing 167 for seven.

Results: Premier Division – Sleaford 2nd 197-9 (Bean 61, Lyon 50), Billingborough 152 (Newman 69, Hutson 5-20); Grantham 2nd 146, Freiston 147-7; Spalding 2nd 114, Boston 2nd 115-2; Skegness 220-8 (Nuttall 62, Brackley 61), Bourne 2nd 222-7 (Woodward 83no); Stamford Town 112, Woodhall Spa 113-2. Division One – Boston 3rd 102, Welby Cavaliers 106-3; Belton Park 185 (Revill 5-43), Claypole 174 (Cragg 54, Durham 5-56); Moulton 162-8 (Kearns 61), Long Sutton 166-4; Billingborough 2nd 71, Skegness 2nd 75-4; Baston 143, Timberland 75. Division Two – Long Sutton 2nd 108, Graves Park 111-2; Grantham 4th 215-6 (Newton 98), Spalding 3rd 167-7; Pinchbeck 203-8 (Jackson 50), Freiston 2nd 117.