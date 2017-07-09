CRICKET: Billingborough remain out in front

The top of the South Lincolnshire and Border League remained unchanged as leaders Billingborough and second place Skegness beat Boston 2nd and Spalding 2nd respectively.

Sleaford stay third following victory over Grantham 2nd, but at 31 points behind Skegness.

Billingborough fought out a close finish after bowling Boston out for 158 of which Matthew Hood hit 60 then losing eight wickets before the winning runs were scored.

Skegness batted first at home to Spalding 2nd, Richie Hewitt hitting 69 and Lachlan King 62 of their side’s all out total of 192. A young Spalding side fought hard, led by Matt Gill with 61, but the innings ended on 148 for nine.

Sleaford also had two half centurions in Simon Godby (62no) and Oliver Bean (54no). After restricting Grantham 2nd to 158 for six, these two shared a stand of 95 to take their side to a seven wicket win.

Chris Birch took five wickets for Stamford Town as Freiston were all out for 96 chasing a target of 143.

Division One leaders Long Sutton picked up 20 points with an eight wicket over Billingborough 2nd who were bowled out for 64. Second placed Welby Cavaliers were without a game, while third placed Baston made the division’s highest total, hitting 228 for seven against Skegness 2nd. Mark Richardson hit 71 and the seasiders were then bowled out for 78.

Mid-table Timberland won a low scoring game after setting a target of only 92 for Boston 3rd, who were then bowled out for 52, James Reason taking five wickets.

And Claypole bowled Moulton Harrox out for 100, but lost eight wickets before claiming victory.

Graves Park and Heckington are locked in a battle at the top of Division Two, the former leading by just four points but with two games in hand. Kevin Bristow took six wickets in Heckington’s seven wicket win over Freiston 2nd, while Graves Park were all out for 145 but then bowled Pinchbeck out for just 38.

Belton Park 2nd made the day’s highest total and Michael Paige was the league’s only centurion. Paige was unbeaten on 115 and Michael Gilbert hit 55 as Belton finished 251 for four, a total that proved too much for Long Sutton 2nd who were out for 94.

Grantham 4th were also out for a low score, making only 38 which Spalding 3rd overtook for the loss of four wickets.

Premier Division: Boston 158 (Hood 60), Billingborough 160-8; Stamford Town 143, Freiston 96 (Birch 5-12); Skegness 192 (Hewitt 69, King 62), Spalding 148-9 (Gill 61); Grantham 2nd 158-6, Sleaford 2nd 162-3 (Godby 62no, Bean 54no). Division One: Baston 228-7 (Richardson 71), Skegness 2nd 78; Moulton Harrox 100, Claypole 101-8; Billingborough 2nd 64, Long Sutton 66-2; Timberland 92-9, Boston 3rd 52 (Reason 5-10). Division Two: Belton Park 2nd 251-4 (Paige 115no, Gilbert 55), Long Sutton 2nd 94.