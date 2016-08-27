CRICKET: Cham and Aylin star with the ball in Croxton Kerrial victory

Grantham & Melton Association

Division Three

Welby 139-7

Croxton Kerrial 140-6

Following their big win the previous week, Welby won the toss and elected to bat.

They were soon in trouble though, losing two quick early wickets, Garrett for 13 and Curran for nine. Meadows soon followed, leaving the home side in trouble, but they were rescued by Johns and Spencer, before the former was bowled by Eddie Cham.

Cham then ripped out the tail, leaving Spencer not out on 54 and Welby on a total of 139. The pick of the Croxton bowlers were Eddie Cham (4-26) and Leon Aylin (3-7).

In reply, Croxton mixed up the batting order but eventually cruised past their target with three overs to spare.

Danny Aylin led the way with 49 but it was Alex Robinson, in his first innings for the club, who hit the winning runs, finishing on 54 not out.