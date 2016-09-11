CRICKET: Duchess of Rutland XI triumph over MCC at Knipton

The Duchess of Rutland XI took on the MCC in their annual cricket match in support of the Belvoir Cricket and Countryside Trust.

The game, in the wonderful surroundings of Belvoir Cricket Club at Knipton, was especially poignant this year as the teams were competing for the Imogen Skirving Memorial Trophy.

Imogen, a long-serving trustee of the charity and owner of Langar Hall country house hotel, died tragically while on holiday in July.

The home team, featuring England Test legend and charity ambassador Graeme Swann and the Duchess’s eldest son Charles the Marquis of Granby in their line-up, reached 287-9 in their 35 overs, with the top six all contributing.

Belvoir Cricket Club’s overseas player Greg Oldfield top scored with 88 from 58 balls, including six sixes. Will Butler scored 54, Graeme Swann 26 and Tom Neville 40.

In reply, the MCC lost wickets at regular intervals and, despite quick 50s from David Cranfield-Thompson (64) and Derek Mulholland (57no), were bowled out for 201.

The Duchess of Rutland XI’s victory, by 86 runs, reduces their deficit in the series to 3-4 and saw captain and the Trust’s chief executive Darren Bicknell being presented with the trophy by Her Grace The Duchess of Rutland at a dinner in the state dining room at Belvoir Castle, with MCC chairman Gerald Corbett and 73 MCC members among those present.