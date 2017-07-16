CRICKET: Freeman hat trick keeps Grantham CC in second place

An eventful weekend in the Readers Lincolnshire ECB Premier League that included defeat for the leaders, two centuries and a hat trick opened up both ends of the table.

The centuries came from Prasanna Jayawardene at Woodhall Spa and Sleaford’s Cephas Zhuwao, the hat trick by Grantham’s Dan Freeman kept his side in second place and a winning fifth wicket stand of 93 off 50 balls pushed Boston into the top half of the table.

Bracebridge’s lead was cut to five points as Dan Freeman’s hat trick turned the game at Lindum in Grantham’s favour after the visitors reached 192 for eight at the close of their innings, Freeman hitting 71 before the introduction of spin saw wickets begin to tumble.

Freeman then took the first two Lindum wickets for only 11 runs and the third fell on 38 but Will Wright and James Kimber steaded the innings with a stand of 42 and at 109 for five, Lindum were still in the running.

Jake Benson and Tom Lindsay put together a 50 partnership for the seventh wicket but the final two balls of Freeman’s 13th over saw Benson out for 23 and his replacement back in the pavilion.

The first ball of his next over brought the hat trick and it was left to Lindsay with an unbeaten 46 and Jonny Miller to bat out the overs, with Lindum 16 runs short.

This leaves Grantham six points up on third placed Bourne but the bottom half of the table is even tighter with only 11 points separating the bottom six.

Results: Grimsby Town 103 (Hallam 52no, Miles 5-39), Spalding 105-3 (Javed 53no); Woodhall Spa 259-6 (Jayawardene 110, Timby 64, Irving 51), Market Deeping 244 (Sargeant 91, Smith 65); Bracebridge Heath 185-9, Bourne 188-7; Sleaford 243 (Zhuwao 126), Boston 246-4 (Cheer 66); Louth 183 (Pitchers 80), Alford 141-9; Grantham 192-8 (Freeman 71), Lindum 176-9 (Freeman 5-37 inc hat trick).