CRICKET: Grantham CC feature strongly in annual league awards

Grantham CC featured prominently in the annual South Lincolnshire and Border League cricket awards, which took place at Gorse Lane.

Top of the bill was 14-year-old Jaden Fell whose 243 runs, at an average of 30.8, earned him the Junior Batting Award in the Premier Division.

Rory Johnson’s 12 dismissals helped him catch the Premier Division’s wicketkeeping award, while Lewis Bromfield of Grantham 3rd picked up the Junior Bowling Award for Division One with his 14 wickets.

Grantham’s Nick Law was also among the trophies, winning the Janet Morris Umpires Award.

Awards: Premier Division – champions Spalding; runners-up Sleaford 2nd; batting Hafiz Majeed (Spalding); bowling Rob Simpson (Long Sutton); wicket keeping Rory Johnson (Grantham 2nd); junior batting Jaden Fell (Grantham 2nd); junior bowling Jackson Andrew (Market Deeping).

Division One – champions Freiston; runners-up Spalding 2nd; batting Jack Barnett (Moulton Harrox); bowling Ollie Booth (Freiston); wicket keeping Ben Hudson (Baston), Zeeshan Saeed (Freiston) and Christy Turner (Billingborough 2nd); junior batting Connor Goodfellow (Freiston); junior bowling Lewis Bromfield (Grantham 3rd) and Ben Hudson (Heckington).

Division Two – champions Claypole; runners-up Boston 3rd; batting James King (Claypole); bowling Ian Morris (Boston 3rd); wicket keeping Rob Pealing (Claypole); junior batting James Luto (Graves Park); junior bowling Jim Gilbert (Graves Park).

South Lincolnshire and Border Cup – Freiston.