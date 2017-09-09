CRICKET: Grantham CC keep pressure on leaders in Premier League

The top two teams in the Readers Lincolnshire ECB Premier League table both claimed 20 points, leaving Bracebridge Heath needing just six points from their last two games to take the title and Grantham runners-up once again.

At Gorse Lane, Grantham’s Dan Freeman took seven Spalding wickets to bring his total for the season to 68.

The bottom side were bowled out for 119 but Grantham lost four wickets – three of them to Jonathan Miles – before claiming victory.

Leaders Bracebridge Heath bowled Woodhall Spa out for 178 despite good innings from Henry Wilson (51) and Ross Dixon (74no) and went on to win by eight wickets, Matt Carter with an unbeaten 50.

All the excitement of the day came from lower down the table with 10th playing 11th as Alford met Grimsby at Augusta Street in a game that see-sawed in both directions and produced one of the tightest results of the season.

The only change in the table came midway where Sleaford beat Lindum to move above their opponents into fifth place.

Boston scored their fourth win in succession against third placed Bourne, whilst Market Deeping went on a run spree against Louth.

Results: Woodhall Spa 178 (Wilson 51, Dixon 74no), Bracebridge Heath 180-2 (M Carter 50no); Boston 233-9 (J Cheer 53, Haffejee 53, C Cheer 5-45), Bourne 95; Market Deeping 281-8 (Morgan 108, Hook 50), Louth 143; Alford 159 (Bennett 70, Hayden Tice 5-39), Grimsby 162-9; Spalding 119 (Freeman 7-29), Grantham 122-4; Lindum 137-9, Sleaford 141-1 (Shorthouse 56no, Hibberd 64no).