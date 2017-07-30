CRICKET: Grantham club to host Women’s Soft Ball Festival in August

Grantham Cricket Club is hosting a Women’s Soft Ball Cricket Festival at its Gorse Lane ground on Thursday, August 24, 3pm until 7pm.

Women’s Soft Ball Cricket Festivals are taking place around the UK this summer to celebrate the ICC Women’s World Cup and England’s win, with Grantham Cricket Club delighted to have been chosen by the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) and Lincolnshire Cricket to host this social event here in town.

In addition to the matches, it promises to be a fun afternoon for the whole family to enjoy with barbecue, bouncy castle, cake stall, licensed bar, ice creams, raffle and games for the youngsters including free cricket skills coaching.

The event is non-competitive and is aimed as an introduction for new players, but is also open to current players, ex-players and anybody wishing to enjoy a social event with some cricket involved

Entry to the event is free and the women/girls who sign up to play will all receive a free T-shirt. It doesn’t matter if you have never picked up a bat before, it’s about getting involved and having fun!

To register online, visit ecb.co.uk/womenssoftballcricket or call Lincolnshire Cricket on 01522 528838, or simply turn up on the day.