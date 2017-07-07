CRICKET: Grantham King’s School first XI suffer defeat in annual MCC match

King’s School’s annual match against MCC took place on Friday.

MCC captain Chris Dring won the toss and elected to bat first.

J. Richardson (85 not out) and B. Groon (53) put on 81 for the first wicket off only 16 overs. King’s then took two quick wickets, reducing the MCC to 90 for two.

Wicket takers were Ben Parks (5-0-27-1) and Mo Bhat (7-0-39-1).

The batsmen then put the bowlers to the sword, scoring a further 114 runs off 22 overs, giving them an overall total of 204 for two off 40 overs.

MCC sportingly declared, leaving 50 overs for King’s to overhaul their total.

The King’s innings never really got going and they were very quickly bowled out for just 71 off 27 overs, with Harry Brewin (25), Adam Wilson (11) and Ben Parks (14) the only batsmen to make it to double figures.

This gave the MCC a 133-run victory.