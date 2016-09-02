CRICKET: Grantham Sunday side secure promotion

Rutland League & District League

Division Two

Grantham Sunday 1st 240

March Town 1st 116

Grantham travelled to March on Sunday with promotion at the forefront of their minds.

They won the toss and chose to bat first. March got off to the perfect start, dismissing Ross Carnelley who was caught at mid-off first ball of the innings.

After small contributions from James Dobson, Jaden Fell and Matt Wing, Jamie Brumby arrived at the crease and provided some stability with Dan Freeman, who was eventually bowled for 62. Brumby kept batting until he was dismissed for 82.

There was a firm wag from the Grantham tail with Danny Ashley (44no) and Neel Stevenson (24) pairing for a solid 80-run partnership.

Grantham then bowled March Town out for 116 with Stevenson 3-40 being the stand-out bowler.

With full points from the game, Grantham are now promoted to Division One on a Sunday for the 2017 season.

League Cup

Grantham 1st 104

Oundle 1st 107-5

A highly charged cup final took place on Bank Holiday Monday at Barnack Cricket Club.

New to the competition, Grantham were keen to make their mark and send a strong message to the teams in the Rutland and District League.

After winning the toss and choosing to bat first, Grantham could be content with their first wicket partnership of 44. However, the first wicket seemed to trigger a collapse of monumental proportions.

Jack Bolsover from Oundle returned impressive figures of 10-4-14-4 and George Martin wouldn’t have been upset with his return of 3-46 either. A woeful performance throughout from the Grantham batsmen saw them limp to 104 without ever having command of the innings.

The Grantham bowlers were up for the challenge, however, and a flurry of wickets early on would have given the Oundle batting line-up something to think about.

Having taken a wicket with the first ball of the innings, Joe Peck (3-22) looked threatening throughout his opening spell. Dan Freeman (1-40) and Neel Stevenson (1-13) managed to claim one victim apiece, but the eventual victors were led home by man-of-the-match Alex Martin who ended with an unbeaten 59.

So, a disappointing end to an otherwise successful season in the Rutland League, but Grantham can look forward to the last couple of games and tackling the top division next year.

Lincs ECB Premier League

Grantham 1st 128-5

Market Deeping 1st DNB

Grantham travelled to Market Deeping to play a must-win antepenultimate fixture for the year.

After losing the toss and being requested to bat, Grantham got off to an unsteady start, losing their first two wickets without moving the total into double figures.

Ben Powell was the stand-out batsman of the innings with 67no from the 36 overs that were played. He and Jamie Brumby (16no) were just starting to gain momentum when the rain came and the game was abandoned.

An unfortunate result means that the title is starting to slip out of Grantham’s hands. Bracebridge can secure top spot in the league next week against Lindum if they manage to gain full points.

Grantham will have to stay focused on their match against Louth if they are to have any chance of remaining in contention for the title going in to the final game in two weeks’ time.