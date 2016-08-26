CRICKET: Grantham teams impress at Gorse Lane

Lincs ECB Premier League

Grantham 1st XI 253-3 dec

Nettleham 1st XI 225-5

On a cloudy and windy day at Gorse Lane, Grantham began their final efforts in the Lincs ECB Premier League.

Currently in second, the home side’s chances were firmly in their own hands. The visitors won the toss and elected to bowl first on what looked like a fantastic batting surface.

And it certainly proved to batsman friendly pitch as Ross Carnelley and James Dobson (25) started the assault on Nettleham’s bowlers. Both scoring at a run a ball from the outset, Nettleham’s bowlers worked hard against a confident Grantham batting unit.

Ben Powell contributed 22 when Dobson was dismissed and Dan Freeman’s 55 was brought up in just 50 balls. Mathew Wing (12no) finished the innings with Carnelley who had batted throughout for an unbeaten 115 including 15 fours.

The home side decided to declare early after 42 overs, in the hope that the extra overs would give them the best chance of claiming full value from the fixture.

Nettleham’s batters were defiant in their defence of the total and Grantham’s bowlers had a tough time in the extremely windy conditions.

Rhett Bridgens top scored for the visiting side with 60 before stand-in captain James Dobson managed to sneak one past his defences.

Nettleham were never close enough to the total to worry Grantham but some solid hitting towards the end of the innings earned the league’s bottom side some very valuable points.

Grantham were disappointed to drop four points and now sit 21 points shy of top placed Bracebridge.

This Saturday’s match at Market Deeping could be the final chance for Grantham to have any chance of winning the league.

Rutland & District League

Division Two

Grantham Sunday 1st XI 337-3

Oakham Sunday 1st XI 115

After a defeat at Oakham earlier in the year, Grantham were keen to make amends and further their efforts to secure promotion to the top division of the Rutland and District League.

Having played at home the day before also, Grantham captain James Dobson had no hesitation in choosing to bat when the coin came down his way. Ross Carnelley and the captain both strode out with purpose and it wasn’t long before the Oakham players realised they were in for a long day.

Dobson (124) was eventually dismissed by Cameron Flowers, but not before he had surpassed three figures and Carnelly was to finish the innings with an unbeaten 130. Rory Johnson hit a rapid 56 in just 37 balls as Grantham ended the innings with an enormous total of 337.

Oakham began with dogged determination but a miracle eluded them as the wickets began to tumble.

Cameron Flowers (23), Ben Southern (22) and Charlie Baker (32) made good contributions but the total was always going to be out of reach for a very young Oakham side.

Wickets were shared amongst the bowlers but the best figures of the day went to 14-year-old Jaden Fell with 2-7 from just three overs.

Grantham secured a full 20 points from the encounter and now require just 19 points from the remaining three games to guarantee a promotion next year.