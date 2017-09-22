CRICKET: Just two games played to a finish in South Lincs & Border League

Only two games were played to a finish in the South Lincolnshire and Border League – and both affected the top of their respective tables.

In the Premier Division, Sleaford 2nd beat Skegness to secure the league championship for the first time since 1993, while Welby Cavaliers made sure of second place in Division One behind champions Long Sutton, with a 15 run victory over Belton Park in a reduced over match.

Bourne 2nd reached 207 for six against Spalding 2nd, with loan player James Tickler hitting an unbeaten 79 before play was abandoned, and Market Deeping were 117 for six when rain stopped play against Stamford Town.

In Division Two, the weather put paid to Pinchbeck’s chances of finishing runners-up as the game at Belton Park had to be called off due to a waterlogged pitch, leaving them two points behind Heckington.

Sleaford celebrated the championship after bowling challengers Skegness out for 52 and going on to win by seven wickets, while Welby made 111 for nine from their 30 overs before bowling Belton Park out for 96.

This weekend is the last of the South Lincs and Border League season and includes the league cup final at Boston on Sunday between Long Sutton and Skegness 2nd, starting at 1pm. Spectators are welcome.

Results: Premier Division – Skegness 52, Sleaford 2nd 53-3; Bourne 2nd 207-6 (Tickler 79no) v Spalding 2nd - abandoned; Market Deeping 117-6 v Stamford - abandoned; Boston 2nd v Billingborough - cancelled, no play. Division One – Welby Cavaliers 111-9, Belton Park 96 (reduced to 60 over match); Claypole 13-0 v Billingborough 2nd - abandoned. Division Two – Belton Park 2nd v Pinchbeck - cancelled, no play; Grantham 4th conceded to Long Sutton 2nd.