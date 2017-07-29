CRICKET: King’s School defeat Old Boys in both short and long formats

Have your say

King’s School first XI took on the Old Boys in two end-of-term matches last week.

The first encounter was a T20 match on the Thursday which saw Old Boys batting first and making a competitive score of 132 from their 20 overs, the main contrbutors being Jack Copley with 35 and Joe Bottomley 28.

King's School v Old Boys 40-over match

Support later on came from Josh Taylor with 13.

In reply, School set about their task from the start and were able to meet their target with an over to spare, Ben Lumb 46 not out at the end.

In a 40-over game the following day, Old Boys made 165-5, with Martin Sugden unbeaten on 66 and other important runs coming from William Cousins 38 and Nick Poulson 24.

Wickets were shared amongst the King’s attack, with Josh Sugden’s 2-22 the pick.

King’s reply began well with Adam Wilson and Harry Brewin, the former making 39 and earning the Alec Weightman Cup for a man-of-the-match performance.

Max Hubbards’s 36, Ben Lumb’s 31 and Matt Law’s 41 saw the School team home by seven wickets