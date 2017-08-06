CRICKET: Lincoln League matches hit by rain for second successive week

Lincoln League

July came to a close in frustrating manner as, for a second week in a row, rain interrupted most matches, eventually seeing a third of the 12 scheduled games abandoned before conclusion.

But the day produced some surprises, with one club picking up their first league win, and two more collecting their first away wins (including one of which was the surprise result of the day).

Division One saw two games played and they both produced results. The first was a bottom of the table meeting between Heighington and winless Caythorpe.

Heighington were another side after a league double having recorded their only away win at Caythorpe, at the start of July, with a 38 run victory in a match which produced more than 400 runs.

On this occasion, Heighington again batted first, setting a total of 220-4. This included a 117 opening stand between Martin Lowth (77) and Dave Orrey (61). Harry Wright also weighed in with an unbeaten 41.

Yet again, a pair of openers were to shine as Caythorpe’s reply saw Chris Wharmby (40) and James King (74) begin with a stand of 105. This was followed by an unbeaten knock of 80 which helped Caythorpe to their first victory of the season, winning by seven wickets.

With an aggregate total in the game of 441-7, this was the fourth highest total scored in a match this season.

The second game was a middle of the table affair as Sleaford Academy hosted Ancaster.

Sleaford were without a win in their last three games while Ancaster, after a first league double, were seeking a fourth successive win.

Batting first, Ancaster posted their best away score of the season, making 168. Matthew Lyon top scored with 71 as Matthew Bean took 4-43 for Sleaford.

In reply, Sleaford lost a couple of cheap wickets before an unbeaten stand of 159 between Tom Shorthouse (112no) and John Riddell (40no) saw them to victory.

Despite both matches producing results, there was no change in the table.

Four matches were played in Division Two, with only two reaching conclusions.

Only two points separated the top three sides with leaders Billingborough and equal second placed Scothern both in action, while Nocton were without a game.

Billingborough hosted sixth placed North Scarle after a seventh successive win in a row and third league double. North Scarle on the other hand were after a fourth win in a row (discounting last week’s abandoned game).

North Scarle batted first, making 192-8, their second best away score of the season. With his third 50 of the season, Josh Sugden was their top scorer with 66. Richard Fotheringham also weighed in with 46 while the home side’s best bowler was James Luto with 4-21.

In reply, Billingborough were to suffer their first home defeat in four games as their innings closed on 133-8, their worst home score of the season. Only Josh Scott, with 62, made a score above 20 as seven Scarle bowlers shared the wickets.