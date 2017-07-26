CRICKET: Lincs CCC head to Newcastle for penultimate game

Lincolnshire CCC travel to Newcastle to face Northumberland at Jesmond in their penultimate Eastern Division Championship three-day match of the season which commences on Sunday.

Lincs know that a victory in this match would strengthen their chances of retaining their Eastern Division title. Currently, they are seven points in front of second placed Cumberland and 10 points ahead of third placed Suffolk, who play each other in Suffolk.

Lincs make two changes from the team that beat Bedfordshire, with Louis Kimber and Conrad Louth replacing the unavailable Sam Wood and Matt Carter. The Lincs team comprises captain and wicket keeper Carl Wilson, L. Kimber, D. Freeman, M. Lineker, C. Louth, A. Tilcock, D. Brown, J. Timby, R. Dixon, A. Carter and A. Willerton.