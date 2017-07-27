CRICKET: Rain robs Belton Park of win

South Lincs & Border League
Division One
Skegness 2nd 133-8
Belton Park 106-3
In a game reduced to 35 overs per side, rain had the final say as Belton Park seemed poised for victory.
Skegness were inserted on a soft wicket and were soon three wickets down due to some good fielding. The innings gained momentum through their overseas acquisition, Lachlan King, dominating proceedings with a well compiled 59 before he became a victim of Callum Durham (2-30), the pick of the bowlers.
Belton were once again frustrated by the lower order as Skegness managed to muster a competitive score.
Early contributions from Richard Cocks (11), Simon Martin (17) and Dave Richardson (12) enabled Belton to establish a solid platform to their innings.
However, the impetus of a classy, powerful knock of 53 not out from captain Dan Reynolds, supported by Mike Paige (8no), appeared to be taking the team home, when the heavens opened with six overs remaining.
