CRICKET: Six games lost to rain in Lincoln League

Lincoln League

As the school holidays began, we saw our worst weekend of the season with regards to the weather.

Saying this, at this stage last season, no less than 29 games had fallen foul of the elements, while before this week we had lost just three.

Fourteen matches were scheduled for this week but the weather saw six lost to the rain at various stages of proceedings.

Of the remaining games played, the clubs concerned have to take great credit for not allowing the elements to beat them.

Division One was scheduled for two matches but only saw one completed.

The game which was played was a third meeting between near neighbours Caythorpe and Fulbeck.

The visitors were seeking a first league double and were to achieve it in quick time as they bowled Caythorpe out for just 34, the second lowest total of the season.

Joe Braithwaite picked up the day’s best bowling figures of 7-2-11-6 as extras top scored for the home side with 12.

Victory for Fulbeck lifted them up the table from fifth to second.

League leaders Cherry Willingham visited third placed Boston 2nd, with the latter on 168-3 when the match was brought to an end in the 33rd over.

The top match in Division Three saw leaders Market Rasen host newcomers and third placed Barkston and Syston.

Rasen were unbeaten since the opening game of the season and were after a double against a side which had lost just once in their last seven games and had beaten promotion rivals Hykeham just last week.

The home side were put in to bat, posting a total of 159-7. Top scorers were Liam Entwhistle (33), James Snell (32) and Dan Clark (31) while both Adam Jameson and Jacob Baker took 2-24 for the visitors.

In reply, Barkston and Syston were on 67-3 after 20 overs when the match was brought to a halt. Neil Jameson had top scored with 24 while Dan Robinson had taken 2-16 for Rasen.