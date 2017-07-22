CRICKET: Turner takes plaudits as he stars with bat and ball in Barrowby victory

Grantham & Melton Association

Division Two

Welby Cavaliers 111

Barrowby 112 -4

Barrowby took a well deserved victory on Sunday, with Craig Turner taking centre stage for them.

Barrowby put the visitors into bat and were soon amongst the wickets. Turner did the early damage, causing havoc in Welby’s top order with some good assistance from his team-mates in the field.

Steve Harper took three catches behind the stumps and Matt Haisman clung on superbly to a catch-of-the-season contender. Turner had five of the top seven batsmen back in the pavilion with Welby reeling at 34-7. He finished with figures 5-17 off eight overs.

Matt Veasey’s golden arm of spin brought him figures of 2-22 but Welby rallied to make a respectable score of 111. Jack Knight took two wickets and was ably supported by youngster Joseph De’ath at the other end, who was unlucky not to bag a wicket on his club debut. Dion Dexter took the other wicket to round off a fine spell of bowling.

Barrowby set about the target with Harper finding regular boundaries. Welby kept themselves interested with two early wickets, before Turner joined Harper at the crease.

Harper was going well until he dragged one on to his own stumps for a useful 31.

And so it was left for Turner to take charge to see his side home with a steady yet fluent 43 not out, rounding off a fine individual performance.