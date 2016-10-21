CRICKET: Umpiring course will commence in the new year

Stamford Umpires’ Association is running an ECB ACO (Association of Cricket Officials) Level 1 course in the New Year.

This is a course for those wishing to start umpiring for their club or in local leagues. No previous knowledge is expected, but most who take part will have played or done some umpiring. It is also of interest to those who want to understand more about the game.

The course uses the ECB ACO course book to supplement numerous slides showing situations in cricket matches. Derek Patience, a qualified instructor, will run the course.

Venue is Market Deeping Cricket Club. Dates are Sundays 5th, 12th and 19thFebruary 2017, 10pm to 4pm. Cost is £75 – includes course materials, Laws of Cricket, the ‘Bible’ of umpires-Tom Smith’s Cricket Umpiring and Scoring, 12 months membership of Stamford Umpires’ Association.

Apply to Henry Roberts, tel. 01778 449021 hmdr42@gmail.com or to Derek Patience, tel. 01780 753066; email dcpatience@hotmail.co.uk by 15th January 2017.