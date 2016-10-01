CRICKET: Village team take title for first time in 37 years

Barkston and Syston CC have won Grantham and Melton Association Division Three.

It was their first championship title since 1979, with the last silverware of any kind last going to club in 1985.

Winning last week meant the team went into the last game of the season already league winners, and triumphing on Sunday the club has not lost a league game since May 22.

Playing with a young team on most occasions, strike bowlers consisted of 17-year-old Danny Parker, who took 16 wickets, and 14-year-old Jacob Baker, ably assisted by 15-year-old James Walton, alongside veterans Dom Modd, Adam Jameson and Dave Modd. Darren Glover returned the best figures with an average of eight runs per wicket.

Veteran Paul Johnson, in his first season for the club, did a formidable job of opening batting each week, seeing off the opposition’s opening attack, on most occasions backed up by 17-year-old Mat Walton.

Eighteen-year-old Alex Hirst top scored with 344 runs with an average of 31, and not far behind was skipper Dom Modd with 313 runs and an average of 39. Next was 15-year-old batsman/wicket keeper Liam Parker who scored two half centuries, finishing with 290 runs and an average of 33.

This opening line was backed with some robust batting from Adey Johnson, Daz Glover and mister dependable, Dave Modd, who finished with an average of 92.

The most pleasing thing over the season was the amount of young players that came up from junior level and made such an impact, with a special mention going to Max Federson who took four wickets in his first senior game and newcomer Mat Whittle who had never been on a losing side.

A big thank you to the person who always gets forgotton – the tea lady Maxine Costall; the hotdogs spurred the whole team on.

Anyone wishing to play next season, junior or senior, should email nigel.d.parker@btinternet.com