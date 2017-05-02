CRICKET: Youngsters learn the basics at Barrowby CC

A village cricket club has teamed up with the Belvoir Cricket and Countryside Trust to set up a new junior section and build for the future.

Belvoir Bees Kwik Cricket at Barrowby CC is aimed at boys and girls aged six to 11 and meets every Thursday at Barrowby Sports Pavilion, from 6pm to 7.30pm.

The children learn the basics of the game in a fun and inclusive way and the first session is offered free as a taster.

Darren Bicknell, the former Notts and England A player who heads up the charity, said: “We’re excited to have a new Bees venue and work hand-in-hand with such a keen, forward-looking club.

“We had 15 children at the first session which was terrific and anticipate that number will grow as word spreads.”

Steve Harper, of Barrowby CC, added: “We are looking to get the village and residents of Barrowby back involved and playing for the club. We are delighted and grateful to have the Trust on board to help us achieve this.”

Children are registered on the day so there is no need to book in advance, just turn up in any sports kit and trainers.

Other Bees venues in the area are Harlaxton (Mondays), Grantham Huntingtower (Tuesdays), Hose (Wednesdays) and Knipton (Fridays).

For more information, visit www.bcctrust.org.uk or the Trust’s Facebook page.