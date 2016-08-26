CRICKET: Belvoir firsts settle for losing draw

South Notts League

Division A

Hyson Green Carrington Caribs 1st XI 169-9

Belvoir 1st XI 139-6

Due to a late start, the game was cut to 30 overs per side.

In Carrington’s third over, George Henderson completed an excellent bit of fielding to run out Adil Khan. But Ibby Khalil (25) joined Zahir Ahmed (45) in a run-a-ball 72 partnership as Belvoir’s bowlers toiled in an aggravating wind.

It was the accurate and aggressive Dan Gibson (5-38) who brought about the end of this pair by trapping one LBW and castling the other. Nevertheless, Carrington’s middle order kept up the charge at a run-a-minute.

Greg Oldfield (3-75) stuck to his plan despite being on the receiving end of some lusty blows. His resulting two LBWs and a mistimed catch to Tom Henderson were fair reward for his perseverance.

Gibson, continuing as the main threat, secured the final bowling bonus point with his fourth and fifth victims.

Carrington opened up with some highly aggressive bowling which saw Dan Wilson taken out of the game with a nasty blow to the helmet.

The incoming Tom Neville smashed four vengeful boundaries in retaliation, adding 32 for the first wicket with the redoubtable Ryan Lewis (54). The latter is always on the lookout for runs and scores them in a host of ways. He can be aggressive one ball and subtle the next but a bad ball is usually put away.

At the other end, Oldfield (44) gave particular pleasure with a couple of classic off-drives until he popped a catch back to Khalil Muhammed (4-31). This was the second of four wickets to fall in 11 balls.

The asking rate had already become too high and Belvoir settled for the 10 points of a losing draw.

